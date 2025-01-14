Nashik, Jan 14 (PTI) A 23-year-old man died after a nylon manja slit his throat while he was riding a motorcycle in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Pathardi village circle area around 12.30 pm, an official said.

The victim, Sonu Kisan Dhotre, was riding towards Pathardi Phata from Deolali Camp when a nylon manja slit his throat. He suffered a deep wound around his neck, the official said.

He said a team from Indiranagar police station rushed the man to the district hospital, where he died due to excessive bleeding.

Sonu was employed as a contract worker in Gujarat, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

