Bengaluru, January 14: A 35-year-old man tragically died in his sleep outside Cheluvamba Hospital in Karnataka's Mysuru after being unable to afford the INR 30 dormitory fee. According to a report, the deceased was identified as Shivagopalaiah.

According to The New Indian Express, Shivagopalaiah's wife, Ashwathamma, and their newborn son were resting in the hospital's ICU, while Shivagopalaiah had no choice but to sleep in the hospital courtyard due to financial constraints. Karnataka Suicide: 21-Year-Old Dies After Igniting Gelatin Sticks Outside House of Girl He Loved in Kalenahalli Village.

Shivagopalaiah had travelled to Mysuru on Friday to support his wife, who had delivered their baby boy via Caesarean section. Despite the cold, he spent three nights outside, unable to pay for a bed in the hospital dormitory. On Monday morning, his body was discovered in the courtyard.

A fellow attendant, Suresh, who had befriended Shivagopalaiah, shared that he had no money even for food and was helped by others, including a doctor who gave him money to buy milk powder for the newborn. Dr KR Dakshayini, Dean of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, confirmed the availability of dormitory facilities but noted that Shivagopalaiah had opted not to use them due to financial constraints. The police have conducted an investigation, and the cause of death will be confirmed once the reports are received. Mangaluru Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide in Bellairu After Killing Wife and Son in Pakshikere; Suicide Note Says 'Final Rites Must Not Be Performed by Parents'.

Ashwathamma, still recovering in the ICU, remains unaware of her husband’s passing. The family, who had hoped to celebrate the birth of their child, is now devastated by this unexpected tragedy.

