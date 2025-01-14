Mumbai, January 14: With just five days left for the grand swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2025, the spotlight is on global leaders and their presence at the high-profile event. While several heads of state and government have been invited, the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the list has raised eyebrows. Given the close relationship between India and the US under both Trump’s previous tenure and the current administration, many expected PM Modi to be among the distinguished guests.

With the growing speculation around Prime Minister Modi’s attendance, questions arise regarding who will represent India on this significant occasion. The inauguration promises to be a global affair, with notable leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping set to attend, signalling an unprecedented diplomatic gesture. So, as the world watches, the key question remains: Who will represent India at the new US president’s swearing-in ceremony? Donald Trump Inauguration Day 2025 Guest List: Who’s Invited and Who’s Not? Know About VVIPs Coming at US President’s Swearing In.

Who Will Represent India at New US President’s Swearing-In Ceremony?

In place of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2025. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Jaishankar would attend the event in Washington, DC, at the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee. While there had been speculation regarding PM Modi’s attendance, sources clarified that it is Jaishankar who will lead the Indian delegation to the high-profile event. Donald Trump Inauguration Day 2025: What Is the Oath of Office for US President? What Are Exact Words of the Oath of Office? Who Administers the Oath of Office?

Jaishankar's visit to the US comes after a series of diplomatic meetings, including his visit to the US in December 2024. The External Affairs Minister is expected to hold discussions with incoming Trump administration officials and other dignitaries during his stay. India’s representation by Jaishankar underscores the importance of maintaining strong bilateral ties with the United States, especially as both nations continue to deepen their cooperation on regional and global issues.

