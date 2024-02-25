Thane, Feb 25 (PTI) A traffic policeman was injured after he was allegedly assaulted by a motorist who jumped a signal in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred when assistant sub-inspector Surpal Bhikla Barela (40) was on duty at Cadbury Junction signal on Friday morning, the official said.

Some motorists jumped the signal, and Barela managed to intercept one of the violators, he said.

The accused, Bhavesh Mhatre, had a fine of Rs 1,000 to his name, and the policeman asked him to pay the penalty, the official said.

The accused allegedly verbally abused Barela and punched him repeatedly, he said, adding that the policeman sustained injuries to his shoulders.

A case under section 353 (criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the man, and further probe is underway, the official said.

