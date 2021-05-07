Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 7 (ANI): An agreement for projects worth Rs 100 crore was signed on Friday between Shri Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust and the PSUs of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to develop Badrinath as a spiritual township.

Secretary Tannu Kapoor, on behalf of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar, on behalf of the state government, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said reconstruction works that were started in Kedarnath under the guidance of the prime minister after the 2013 natural disaster are in their final stages.

"Under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the reconstruction work started after the disaster in 2013 which is now in its final stages. On the lines of Kedarnath, the prime minister also decided to give a makeover to Badrinath where facilities are to be developed gradually over an area spread over 85 hectares keeping in mind requirements for the next 100 years," said Rawat.

"In view of the requirements of the development of facilities, work will be done in a phased manner in a total of 85 hectares of land, special efforts are being made to increase facilities for the pilgrims at Badrinath Dham," he added.

Addressing the programme organised virtually, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the famous four Himalayan temples (Chardham) of Uttarakhand are major pilgrimage centres and the makeover of Badrinath is a commitment of the oil companies.

"The Chardham of Uttarakhand has a special significance. Badrinath will be developed as a smart spiritual township in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some works will also be done in Gangotri and Yamunotri in the coming times on the lines of what is being done in Kedarnath and Badrinath, Pradhan said.

Highlighting steps being taken by the state government to boost facilities in Badrinath, Rawat said the makeover of Badrinath township is a commitment. (ANI)

