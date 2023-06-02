Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): Amid the ongoing protests of the wrestlers demanding the arrest of Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan over sexual harassment allegations, BJP MP from Maharashtra, Pritam Munde, extended her support to the protesting wrestlers saying that a movement of this level shouldn't go unnoticed.

Munde said when a woman makes a complaint as serious as this, it should be considered true.

"When a woman makes a complaint as serious as this, it shouldn't be doubted. There is no need for me to demand the formation of an independent inquiry committee in this matter, as we all know that the International Wrestling Federation has taken cognisance of this issue and has shared some guidelines. Now, there will be an inquiry in this matter," Munde said.

She added, "It could be any government or any party. I believe that if a movement of this level is going unnoticed, it isn't fair. It should not go unnoticed, necessary attention should be paid to it."

Munde added that the way the government should have communicated with the wrestlers in a case like this has not happened.

"Even though I am a part of this government, one has to accept that the way we should have communicated with the wrestlers has not happened," she said.

"According to the ideals espoused by my party, the country comes first, then the party and self. However, it is important to convey one's thoughts freely," she said.

On Tuesday, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar along with their supporters to immerse their medals in the Ganga.

However, after holding talks with farmer leader Naresh Tikait, the wrestlers decided to push back their plan to consign their medals to the river. They issued a five-day ultimatum to the authorities concerned to act against the WFI chief.

Earlier, Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Singh.

While the first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second relates to outraging the modesty of a woman.

However, Singh on Thursday alleged that the protesting wrestlers are changing their "demands and language" continuously, adding that he stands by his statement that he will hang himself if even one of the allegations against him is proven to be true.

"...First they (protesting wrestlers) had some other demand and later they changed it to something else. They are changing their demands and language continuously. I had said that if even one case against me is proven, I will hang myself. I stand by my statement," Singh told reporters in Gonda. (ANI)

