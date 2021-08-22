Bhopal, Aug 22 (PTI) The rains weakened in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday as a cyclonic circulation was now lying over north-east Rajasthan and its vicinity, a senior India Meteorological Department official said here.

Also Read | Finance Ministry Summons Infosys CEO Salil Parekh for Explanation Over Glitches in E-Filing Portal.

IMD Bhopal's senior meteorologist PK Saha said this cyclonic circulation was over north-east Rajasthan and north-west Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Madhya Pradesh: Software Engineer Duped Of Rs 65,000 By Cyber Fraudsters In Bhopal; Case Registered.

However, a monsoon trough passing through Shivpuri in north MP and Sidhi in the eastern part of the state is likely to bring light to moderate rains, Saha told PTI.

Though the IMD had, on Saturday, issued an orange warning of 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' ranging from 64.5 millimetres to 204.4 mm and two yellow alerts indicating rainfall ranging between 64.5 and 115.5 mm, the state did not receive very heavy rains in the 24-hour period ending 8:30am on Sunday.

As per IMD data, Khandwa city received the highest rainfall in west Madhya Pradesh at 71 millimetres, while a spot in Rewa district recorded 30 mm rainfall, the highest in east MP.

The IMD's forecast issued during the day said rainfall or thundershowers were likely in a few places in the districts coming under Indore, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Rewa and Ujjain divisions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)