Bilaspur (HP), Jul 16 (PTI) The driver of a car had a narrow escape when his vehicle caught fire in Tungri village of Himachal's Bilaspur district on Wednesday, according to police.

The car was completely burnt in this incident. Fortunately, the driver got out safely in time, they said.

The incident occurred when the car was heading to Jhandutta from Bilaspur. Suddenly, smoke started coming out of the engine of the car near Tungdi village.

The driver immediately stopped the car and as soon as he stepped out, the vehicle started burning. Local people immediately informed the fire department, but by the time the fire brigade reached the spot, the car was completely burnt.

The police have registered a case of fire accident and further investigations are underway, officials said.

