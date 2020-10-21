New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Mozambique Railways will soon receive diesel loco sets from Indian Railways as Rail Wheel Factory, Bengaluru has paved the way for exports.

"Piloting national and economic empowerment through exports-Mozambique Railways to soon get Diesel Loco sets from Indian Railways. Rail Wheel Factory, Bengaluru has paved way for exports through swift production of 90 wheels and 45 axles soon to be assembled at DLW, Varanasi," Ministry of Railways said in a tweet.

Mozambique Railways is the parastatal authority that oversees the railway system of Mozambique and its connected ports. (ANI)

