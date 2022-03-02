Ujjain, Mar 2 (PTI) Two buses collided in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening, leaving the driver of the one of the vehicles dead and 22 passengers injured, police said.

Also Read | Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict, President Volodymyr Zelensky's Comedy Series 'Servant of the People' in Demand.

The accident took place in Bherukheda when the two buses were going from Neemuch to Indore and Ujjain to Badnagar, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Divya Shukla said.

Also Read | Lieutenant General RP Kalita Meets Nagaland CM Neiphu Rio, Assures Full Support in Maintaining Conducive Security Environment in Region.

"The driver of the bus proceeding to Badnagar, identified as Subhas (45), died. Of the 50 passengers in both buses, 22 were injured," Shukla said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)