Indore, Dec 24 (PTI) Thirteen industrial units polluting the Kanh river have been sealed in the last three days by the Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 52-Year-Old Man Burns Former Live-In Partner Alive, Sets Himself on Fire.

Indore Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Pawan Jain said 13 industrial units in the last three days have been sealed which were pumping industrial effluents into Kanh without proper treatment, and these would be permitted to restart production only after effluent treatment plants are put in place.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Three Out of 183 Positive Cases Had Taken Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Health Ministry.

A committee headed by Jain will submit a report on Kanh river pollution in 10 days.

Incidentally, spiritual leaders had recently expressed displeasure over the Kahn river, which meets the Kshipra river of the ancient holy city of Ujjain near Indore, was polluting the water of the latter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)