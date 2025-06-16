Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): A 25-year-old man set himself on fire reportedly after being troubled by his lover in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district and succumbed to the burn injuries, a police officer said on Monday.

The man has been identified as Ajay Kushwaha, a resident of Sikandar Kampoo locality, and he was in a relationship with the woman for the last nine years. He was allegedly troubled by the woman, particularly over financial matters, following which, the man set himself on fire in front of the woman's house on the night of June 13, the police said.

He was immediately admitted to the hospital but died due to severe burn injuries. Ahead of his death, upon receiving the information, the police reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the man. Based on his remarks, the police registered a case against the woman, her father and her brother under relevant sections on June 15 and started an investigation into the matter.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Manish Yadav told ANI, "The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Madhavganj police station in the district on June 13 night. A man named Ajay Kushwaha set himself on fire in front of his lover's house and the police received the information about the incident on June 14. We also got information that he was severely burned as a result of which a police team, including tehsildar, was sent to hospital and recorded his statement."

"Later on June 15, the man died. In the statement, the man said that the woman, who was his lover, blackmailed him several times for the money. They had a relationship of around nine years and the man wanted to marry her. But the woman did not want to tie the knot, was blackmailing him and collected around Rs 3 lakh from him. After the death of the man, his family members submitted an application to the police to lodge an FIR. Based on it and his prior statement, a case was registered against the woman, her father and her brother," the police officer said.

An investigation into the matter is underway and further action will be taken based on the evidence revealed into the probe, he added.

The officer further highlighted that they had a good relationship of around nine years and also lived together in a rented house. The man used to provide her financial expenses as well.

"The man said in his statement that he had got married in a temple as well. The expenses which he used to give seemed less to her and the woman was repeatedly demanding money from him. He also alleged that she had an affair somewhere else which upset the man. He also said that he wanted to marry her and live together. But it seems that the compatibility between the two did not work and the man took such a step," CSP Yadav said.

Nonetheless, the police registered a case against three persons into the matter so far and currently, all of them were absconding. The police team is searching for the accused, soon they will be arrested and further action into the matter will be initiated, he added. (ANI)

