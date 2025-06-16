Hyderabad, June 14: Former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin’s son, Asaduddin, recently appointed as a General Secretary of the Telangana Congress, has expressed his desire to serve the public through politics, drawing inspiration from his father and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The 35-year-old, who once played first-class cricket for teams including Hyderabad Colts XI and Goa, said on Saturday that he is deeply influenced by Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to the party and social justice.

"I would definitely like to serve people and be there for the people. If I could make some difference in people's lives, I would be very happy," he told PTI. Describing his new role as a "big responsibility", Asaduddin said he is committed to working for the party in line with its ideology. He praised Rahul Gandhi for fighting for the Congress's values despite facing numerous challenges.

He also credited his father, who has been active in politics for over 15 years, as a major influence. Azharuddin, a former Lok Sabha MP from Moradabad, contested and lost the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections from Jubilee Hills constituency. Asked why he quit cricket, Asaduddin remarked that a sportsperson’s career is short and timing plays a crucial role in success.

Married to tennis star Sania Mirza's sister, Anam Mirza, Asaduddin said, "I felt like my time in cricket was over. I thought I would take up something else that I am passionate about." It was a "proud and emotional moment" for Azharuddin when Asaduddin was named General Secretary of Telangana Congress.

In a post on X on June 10 after Congress announced the list of office bearers, Azharuddin had said, “I’ve seen his (Asaduddin) commitment to people, his passion for service, and his sincerity up close. May he stay grounded, focused, and guided by the values that truly matter. Wishing him all the very best as he takes on this responsibility.” The AICC on June 9 announced appointment of Vice Presidents and General Secretaries of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) which has been pending since B Mahesh Kumar Goud took over as the new state unit president in September, 2024. The AICC had appointed 27 Vice Presidents and 69 General Secretaries of the TPCC.