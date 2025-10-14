Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Three people were killed and several others injured when a tractor-trolley carrying 27 labourers overturned in Sanwer tehsil, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsiram Silawat said the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each bereaved family.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Tulsiram Silawat said, "In Sanwer tehsil, a trolley carrying 27 labourers overturned while they were returning after work. Three people died in the accident, and several others were seriously injured. The state government has extended support to the affected families. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for each of the bereaved families..."

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the Sanwer police station, Prashant Bhadoria, said the injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

"A trolley carrying 27 labourers overturned while they were returning after work. Three people died in the incident...The injured have been admitted to the hospital," Bhadoria said.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma said, "An unfortunate incident took place in which a tractor-trolley carrying 27 labourers overturned. The injured have been admitted to the hospital...Three people have died..."

Further information on the accident is still awaited. (ANI)

