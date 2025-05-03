Ashok Nagar (MP), May 3 (PTI) As many as 38 goats were killed in a lightning strike in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at Dungasara village under Naisarai police station limits, an official said.

Naisarai police station in-charge Punit Dixit said that the weather suddenly changed in the afternoon with thunder and lightning. A bolt of lightning struck around 2 pm, killing 38 goats.

These animals were sitting under a tree, he said.

The official said no humans were present at the spot at the time of the incident.

Locals, however, claimed that more than 50 goats have been killed in the lightning strike. --

