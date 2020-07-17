Bhopal, Jul 17 (PTI) A court in Bhopal on Friday sent a newspaper owner, accused of raping five girls and a woman, to five days police custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Munshi Singh Chandrawat sent Pyare Miyan (68) in five-day police remand, said district prosecution cell spokesperson Manoj Kumar Tripathi.

Also Read | Kolkata Airport Extends Restrictions on Flights Entering From 6 Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Till July 31: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Himani Soni sought 14 -day custody for impounding vehicles and seizing child pornography CDs and other documents, which was opposed by defence lawyer Wahid Khan who said Miyan was a cancer patient and suffered from other ailments as well, Tripath said.

Tripathi said five other accused, Sweety Vishwakarma (21), Rabia B, Anas, Gulfam and one more woman were sent to jail.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SOG Allowed to Enter Manesar Hotel Where Rebel Congress MLAs Are Camping.

Miyan, who was brought here on Thursday evening a day after being held in Srinagar, was charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Excise Act, Wildlife Protection Act and IPC.

Four separate complaints have been filed against the accused, the prosecution said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)