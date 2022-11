Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting and attempting to rape an 8-year-old girl under Kanadiya police station limits in Indore, the police said.

The incident occurred on the evening of November 5. The police also recovered CCTV footage of the man, Shaharyar Mirza in which he was spotted taking the minor along with him.

Kanadia police station in charge Jagdish Prasad Jamre said the accused Mirza, a resident of Khajrana took the girl who was playing in the locality and reached at a deserted place. He removed the clothes of the victim and tried to violate her. In the meantime, a few locals saw the girl and rescued her.

As a result, the locals reached the police station and demanded action against him. The police registered a case under various sections, including abduction and POCSO act and arrested the accused.Further proceeding into the matter is underway. (ANI)

