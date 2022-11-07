Mumbai, November 6: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, two women were allegedly assaulted by three members of a family after the two women asked them to put their dog on a leash. As per reports, the Powai police has registered an FIR against three members if a family including two women. Police officials said that the trio assaulted their neighbour.

According to a report in the Times of India, the three assaulted two women, a mother-daughter duo after the two had asked them to put their dog on a leash while walking it in the area. An officer said that the things escalated when the accused identified as Sonali Ansut (28), her sister Vaishali, and her brother Sumit allegedly got into a fight with the two women. Stray Dog Attack in Kerala: Canine Bites Former MLA, 3 Others in Palakkad; Cameraman Attacked in Separate Incident in Kozhikode.

The officer also said that the trio attacked the mother-daughter duo with bamboo sticks in Powai. The police has begun an investigation, however, no arrest has been made as yet. The incident took place at around 2.40 pm in Powai's Gautam Nagar when the victim identified as Alisha Sayyed was drying her clothes on the balcony of her home.

In her complaint, Sayyed alleged that Ansut was talking on the phone while walking the dog that was walking behind her. "The dog defecated in front of our door and Ansut did not bother to pick it up due to which all the residents have complained against her several times." the FIR stated. Bestiality Horror in Mumbai: Man Sexually Assaults Stray Dog Behind Heera Panna Mall in Powai, Arrested.

Following this, she asked Ansut to put the dog on a leash. "This offended her and she abused Sayyed. She was joined by her sister and brother who assaulted the complainant and her mother," an officer said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2022 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).