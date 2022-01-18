Gwalior, Jan 18 (PTI) Some 70 people who ate snacks from a vendor in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh fell ill in what an official said was a suspected case of food poisoning.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Who is Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM Face For The Upcoming Polls.

The people belong to Ummedgarh and Sekhra villages and they complained of vomiting and diarrhea on Monday night, said Chief Medical and Health Officer Bindu Singhal.

Also Read | INS Ranvir Blast: 3 Navy Personnel Killed in Explosion Onboard Indian Naval Ship at Mumbai Naval Dockyard.

Health department teams have conducted check-ups and provided medicines to the affected people in the two villages, Singhal said, adding that it was a suspected case of food poisoning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)