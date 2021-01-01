Bhopal, Jan 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 780 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 2,42,571, while the death toll rose by 12 to reach 3,618, an official said.

Among those who died was a senior IAS officer who had been admitted to a Bhopal hospital anew after he had recovered from an earlier bout of COVID-19, the health official said.

The recovery count in the state reached 2,29,731 after 900 people were discharged during the day, he added.

"Four people died in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Gwalior, one each in Ratlam, Dhar, Betul and Barwani. Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 219 and Bhopal 147. The number of cases in Indore rose to 55,137, including 877 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 39,428 with 579 fatalities," he said.

Indore now has 2,906 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 1,990.

With 28,750 samples tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to 46,70,398.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,42,571, new cases 780, death toll 3,618, recovered 2,29,731, active cases 9,222, number of tests conducted so far 46,70,398.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)