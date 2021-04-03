Bhopal, Apr 3 (PTI) Nine people were booked in Madhya Pradesh for taking a delegation to a cleric while flouting section 144 of CrPC enforced amid the coronavirus outbreak, police said on Saturday.

The CrPC section bars assembly of five or more persons at one time, said a Shahjahanabad police station official.

"These nine people had gone to a cleric on Friday to get restrictions on offering prayers in mosques placed due to the outbreak lifted. This despite section 144 of CrPC banning assembly of five or more people at one place," said Inspector Zaheer Khan.

They have been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

