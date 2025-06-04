Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Nine people, including five minors died and two others sustained injuries after a cement-loaded truck overtruned on a car in which they were travelling in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, a police official said.

The accident occurred near Sajeli phatak (railway crossing) on Thandla-Jhabua road under the jurisdiction of Meghnagar police station in the district in the early hours of Wednesday at around 12:30 am-1 am. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies and injured to the hospital.

Meghnagar police station in charge KL Badkare said, "The accident happened at between 12:30 am and 1 am in which a cement-laden truck overturned and fell on the car. A total of nine people died in the accident and their bodies was sent for the post mortem."

Additionally, two people sustained injuries in the accident and they are undergoing treatment, he added.

According to the information, there were 11 people in the car and they were returning after attending a wedding function. In the meantime upon reaching near Sajeli Phatak, the cement-loaded truck overturned on the car and it get crushed.

As per the police, those who died were identified as Mukesh Khaped (40), Vinod Khaped (16), Kumari Payal (12), Madibai (38), Vijay Bamaniya (14), Kumari Kanta (14), Ragini (9) and Shavlibai (35), residents of Shivgarh Mahuda village and Akli Parmar (35), a resident of Devigarh village. (ANI)

