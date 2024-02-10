Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Actor Prince Narula on Saturday offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.

He also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' performed here on the occasion and took blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva).

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Woman Kills Five-Year-Old Differently-Abled Daughter by Stabbing Her in Neck in Dharwad, Arrested.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

According to the priest of the temple, following the tradition the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which included milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey. Later the Bhasma Aatri was performed along with beating drums and blowing conch shells.

Also Read | EPF Interest Rate: Retirement Fund Body EPFO Fixes 8.25% Interest Rate on Employees' Provident Fund for 2023-24.

Actor Narula told ANI, "I am very happy to visit here. I felt a different energy here today. I prayed to Baba Mahakal to keep me and my family healthy." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)