Bhopal, Dec 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 866 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,40,947, health officials said.

With 13 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in the state rose to 3,595, they said.

A total of 1,061 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,27,965.

Of the new fatalities, four died in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Jabalpur, Khargone, Ujjain, Vidisha, Morena, Barwani and Damoh, officials said.

Indore reported 223 new cases and Bhopal 202, taking overall numbers to 54,684 and 39,123, respectively.

Indore's overall count of fatalities stood at 871 while the same is 575 for Bhopal.

Indore now has 2,955 active cases and Bhopal 1,994, officials said.

With 27,081 new tests conducted for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the overall number of samples tested so far mounted to about 46.13 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,40,947, new cases 866, death toll 3,595, recovered 2,27,965, active cases 9,387, number of tests so far 46,13,927.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)