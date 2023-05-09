New Delhi [India] May 9 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district earlier in the day.

Taking to Twitter, Shah wished speedy recovery for the injured in the incident in which 15 persons died and 25 others sustained injuries as a private passenger bus fell from a bridge in Khargone.

"The incident of the bus falling into the river in Khargone of Madhya Pradesh is sad. All possible help is being provided to the injured by the local administration. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and wish the injured a speedy recovery," said the Home Minister.

The mishap occurred at Dongargaon bridge near the Dasanga area under the Oon police station.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, the police administration and ambulances rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

Khargone Superintendent of Police (SP) Dnharamveer Singh said, "15 people dead and 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone. Rescue operation is underway."

The State government announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 each to those who received minor injuries in the accident. (ANI)

