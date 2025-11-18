Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): An army man approached the Superintendent of Police (SP) office during a public hearing on Tuesday in Gwalior district to complain against his wife, alleging that she posed a threat to his and his mother's life.

The army man, identified as Devendra Singh and currently posted in Chandigarh, highlighted that he did not wish to face an incident similar to the recent Indore case involving Raja Raghuvanshi.

Also Read | Assam To Undergo 'Special Revision' of Electoral Rolls Amid Unnotified NRC: What the Process Involves and Why It's Unique Ahead of 2026 Polls.

Speaking to ANI, the army man said, "My name is Devendra Singh, and I live near the Dharamveer fuel station in Gwalior. Currently, I am posted at Western Command, Chandigarh. A conspiracy has been hatched against me. I was falsely deceived into marrying my wife, Vandana Singh Chauhan, while she was already in a relationship with her brother-in-law (Jija). She wanted to gain access to my property. Vandana, a resident of Auraiya district in UP, is a government nurse at Morena district Hospital in MP. I married her on April 25, this year."

A few days after the marriage, Vandana returned to Morena, where she worked and lived in a rented house. During this time interval, the complaint asked his in-laws to meet with his wife once, but they didn't facilitate any conversation.

Also Read | Bihar: Caretaker CM Nitish Kumar, NDA Leaders Review Preparations at Gandhi Maidan for Oath Ceremony on November 20.

"If she had been talking to me, the conspiracy she hatched wouldn't have happened. Even during our wedding, Vandana showed many negative attitudes. After the wedding, as soon as I entered the house, Vandana asked me how much property I owned, who owns the house and what my bank balance was. When I told her that it was all in my mother's name, her expression sank," the army man said.

He further alleged that his wife refused to establish marital relations and imposed conditions, including staying separately in Morena and living with her brother-in-law (Jija). He added that his wife's brother, who serves in the police in Agra, assaulted him and his mother with the help of local goons.

"I still tried to calm the situation down, but a national emergency occurred during Operation Sindoor, and my leave was cancelled. I left on May 9, and her brothers beat me and took away the gold and money. She hasn't returned to date," the complainant said.

He added that, despite complaints filed in Gwalior and Morena on October 10, he received no response, prompting him to approach the SP office again on Tuesday.

"I want an action to be initiated in the matter that sends a message to society. I do not want to die like Raja Raghuvanshi. My wife also sent me similar messages trying to lure me. I would have been killed if I had gone," he said.

Meanwhile, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Nagendra Singh Sikarwar said, "A person filed a complaint regarding a family issue during the public hearing today. He said that he and his mother face a threat from his wife. The wife is a government employee posted in another district, and she neither obeys him nor wishes to live with him. We informed him that in such cases, both parties will be given counselling at their Family Counselling Centre, and all possible help would be provided."

Furthermore, the complainant has submitted a written application regarding a threat to security, and legal action will be taken in the matter, the officer added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)