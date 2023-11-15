Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohan Yadav lost his temper and questioned the Congress party, 'Tumhari Kya Aukat Hai?' (What is your status or worth?), during a public rally in Ujjain district on Tuesday evening.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

Yadav made the remark while addressing a public rally organised at Tower Chowk area of the district in view of the upcoming state assembly polls on Tuesday evening.

"Your (Congress leaders and their supporters) whereabouts will not be found. The people of Ujjain have defeated you four times, yet you don't seem to understand your actual status--those who have no path in life other than wrongdoing and know nothing other than hooliganism. The public will teach you a lesson," he said.

He warned the Congress party that the public would send them back to where they came from. "The public will send you back to where you came from. You create hindrances in the development work happening in Ujjain. Has your father fed you milk? What is your status (or worth)?" the BJP leader remarked.

On Wednesday, Yadav clarified his statement, saying it is not in his nature to belittle anyone personally. He expressed hope that, in the election environment, the matter should be confined to election-related discussions.

"There is an electoral atmosphere in the state, and the Congress is continuously using light tactics like making personal comments regarding the development work of our Baba Mahakaal and lowering the morale of our workers. Naturally, I have said this in this context. They should talk about development matters here and keep religious sentiments in mind and talk within their limits. It has not been my nature to belittle anyone personally or call anyone light. I hope that in the election atmosphere, this matter should be limited to poll-related matters only," he added.

The state is set to undergo polls on November 17, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

