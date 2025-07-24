Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): The sacred Bhasma Aarti was performed at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Wednesday, as part of the ongoing observances during the holy month of Shravan (Sawan).

A large number of devotees gathered at the temple in the early hours to witness the divine ritual, considered one of the most significant spiritual practices dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple premises resonated with Vedic chants, the sounds of conch shells, temple bells, and devotional hymns.

Shravan, the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, is regarded as one of the holiest periods in Hinduism, particularly for the worship of Lord Shiva. This year, Shravan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9.

Devotees lined up to offer prayers, perform rituals, and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva at the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country.

According to belief, worshipping Lord Shiva during Shravan helps devotees attain peace and relief from worldly troubles. The month holds deep spiritual significance, marked by fasting, chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans, and performing Rudrabhishek, a ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam with holy substances such as milk, curd, honey, and water.

Every Monday (Somwar) of Shravan is considered highly auspicious and is dedicated to Lord Shiva, while Tuesdays (Mangalwar) are observed in honour of Goddess Parvati, Shiva's divine consort. Many devotees observe strict fasts throughout the month, consuming only fruits, milk, and other fasting-appropriate foods.

Meanwhile, on July 22, noted devotional singer Lakhbir Singh Lakha visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple to offer prayers during the sacred period.

Speaking to ANI, Lakha expressed his happiness at being able to visit the shrine during the holy month. "It was Baba Mahakal's blessings that I got to visit the temple in this holy month. I consider myself very lucky. I believe Mahadev has always been pleased with me since I was a kid. It was Baba Mahakal's call that I came here today," he said. (ANI)

