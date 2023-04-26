Dhar (MP), Apr 26 (PTI) The bodies of three sisters, aged between 2 and 6 years, were found in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, while their mother is missing, police said on Wednesday.

The girls were found dead at Shyampura village, some 40 km from the district headquarters.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ram Singh Meda said that when complainant Jiwan Bamania reached his home on Tuesday afternoon, he found his wife and three daughters missing.

Locals told Bamania that they had seen the mother and three girls plucking mangoes outside the village, he said.

During a search, the body of Bamania's four-year-old daughter was first found in the well. Later, the bodies of his other two daughters, aged two and six, were also found in the same water body.

The search for Bamania's wife was underway, the official added.

