Borivali, April 26: Mumbai and adjoining Thane have been placed under yellow alert as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday. The rainfall will be coupled with thunder, lighting, and gusty winds at isolated places, the IMD officials informed. "The rainfall is expected towards evening hours. This is mainly due to the incursion of westerlies coming towards the land from the sea," officials from the weather office added.

An IMD officer said that since there is a chance that rain and thunderstorms may hit the city on April 26, we have issued a warning forecast for rain in Mumbai. Due to the incursion of westerlies blowing towards the mainland from the sea, most of this rain will fall in the evening. Accordingly, the weather condition is likely to persist till Thursday. It is expected to improve by Friday, IMD notified. Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Says More Unseasonal Rainfall Likely Today and Tomorrow, Slight Dip in Temperature Expected.

IMD Predicts Rainfall:

Rain/thundershowers with possibility of hail very likely at isolated places over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days . येत्या 5 दिवसांत आपेक्षित तीव्र हवामानाचा इशारा I तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया https://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट द्यI pic.twitter.com/h0YHLwAS8Z — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) April 25, 2023

Meanwhile, IMD has also predicted rain accompanied by thunderstorms with the possibility of hail at isolated places over Maharashtra during the next four to five days. Apart from Mumbai and Thane, a yellow alert has been sounded in Palghar, and Raigad, among other places. Mumbai Rains: Lightning and Thunderstorms in Some Parts of City, Mumbaikars Share Pics and Videos of Unseasonal Rainfall.

Due to the rise in temparature levels, the weather office issued an orange advisory for Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalana, Parbhani, Hingoli, Amravati, and Buldhana on Wednesday.

