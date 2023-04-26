Mumbai, April 26: On Monday, a 13-year-old girl who had vanished after receiving a reprimand from her mother was found undergoing a BTS-inspired makeover in Gwalior. The girl had pretended to leave the house for her coaching classes. When she did not return home on her usual time, her family reported her missing.

The latter is a fan of the Korean pop group BTS, going so far as to forego class to watch BTS music videos all day. After getting scolded by her mother, she departed the house, claiming she had coaching classes on Sunday. After the girl failed to show up, her family went to the Maharajpura police station on Monday and reported her disappearance. K-Pop: India Among Top 10 Countries Tweeting Most on K-Pop.

The teenager's journey was tracked using CCTV footage, according to CSP Maharajpura, and it was discovered that she never showed up for coaching. Further inquiry found that the teenager first visited a salon to get her hair trimmed in a BTS style. She then made a purchase of the band-inspired attire in a showroom. Thereafter, no information regarding the girl's whereabouts has been discovered. More research is being done.

Meanwhile, K-pop has witness a rapid rise in its popularity in India in the recent years. Recently, Aria, a young vocalist, became the second Indian to achieve K-pop stardom and is one of the five members of X:IN. With the release of her first full-length album ‘Keeping the Fire’ earlier this month, she made her formal debut. SEVENTEEN Shares a Special Message for Indian Fans, Says ‘We’ll Bring Our Best Performances to You the First Chance We Get’.

Gauthami is Aria's real name, and she is from the southern Indian state of Kerala. As a young actor, she appeared in the Malayalam film Melvilasom. Aria was chosen to join GBK Entertainment Group MEP-C in 2022, however she had to leave the group earlier this year.

