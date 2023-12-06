Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Baba Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and garlanded his statute in the state capital Bhopal on the occasion of his death anniversary.

During this, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief VD Sharma and other leaders also paid tribute to Ambedkar along with CM Chouhan at his statue located at Board Office Square in the city.

On the occasion, CM Chouhan told reporters, "We pay our obeisance at the feet of Baba Saheb and the India of his dreams is being built by the BJP governments under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Constitution given by him is our guide. The work of fulfilling the pledge given by him to become educated and the call given by him for the welfare of the last person of the society is being done in the country under the leadership of PM Modi and our state government is also doing it."

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary which is observed as "Mahaparinirvan Diwas".

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other parliamentarians paid tribute to the architect of the Constitution at his statue in the Parliament premises today.

Taking to his social media account, 'X' PM Narendra Modi wrote, "Pujya Baba Saheb, along with being the architect of the Indian Constitution, was an immortal champion of social harmony, who dedicated his life for the welfare of the exploited and the deprived. My respectful obeisances to him today on his Mahaparinirvana day.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tributes to Baba Saheb Ambedkar "Baba Saheb Dr. BR Amdebkar had dedicated his entire life to towards the establishment of an equal and just society, the progress of the nation , human rights and social justice for all. On his death anniversary I pay sincere homage to him."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his message said " On 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas', I bow to Babasaheb Ambedkar and his remarkable contributions to our nation. His thoughts inspired millions, and our coming generations will never forget his role in creating India's Constitution."

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from Columbia University and the University of London. He led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the main water tank of the town. He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar died in his sleep on December 6, 1956, at his home in Delhi. (ANI)

