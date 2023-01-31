Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday launched a fresh attack on Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath.

Chouhan on Monday said, 'Kamal Nath ji is running away from my questions. He is saying, why am I asking a question?...'

"I will ask, why didn't you (Nath) fulfil your promises made during the Congress-led government which was in power for 15 months? You spoke so many lies and didn't fulfil them. Now you are telling new lies everyday...," Chouhan said.

The chief minister said, "My question for Nath is, he had said in his the promissory note of 2018 that Krishak Kanya Vivah Sahayata Yojana (Farmers' Daughter Marriage Assistance Scheme) would be started and an incentive amount of Rs 51,000 would be given to the beneficiaries. Farmers having land up to two and a half acres would be eligible for the scheme. But did he start the scheme?"

He added Kamal Nath should answer why the daughters who got married did not get money in their account and why did he not start the Krishak Kanya Vivah Yojana.

Recently, CM Chouhan had said that he would ask Nath why he failed to fulfill the promises in the promissory note.

He began asking questions of the PCC Chief from January 28.

Reacting to CM Chouhan's remark, the Congress leader on Monday wrote on twitter, "Shivraj ji, you have once again brought your bundle of lies. You had announced in BJP's 'Nari Shakti Sankalp Patra' that 'we will double the number of Janani Express 108 ambulances to provide adequate transport facilities for mother and child to health centres.' But instead of fulfilling the promise, you want to cheat them."

"Every day news arrives in the state that a pregnant woman died due to lack of an ambulance. Who is the partaker of the sin of this death, Shivraj ji?, who is responsible for the death of the children who died in the mother's womb before birth?," Nath asked of CM Chouhan. (ANI)

