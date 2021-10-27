Bhopal, Oct 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday condoled the death of veteran Gandhian and Padma Shri awardee Dr S N Subba Rao.

"The death of Subba Rao is an irreparable loss to the nation," Chouhan said in his condolence message.

He dedicated his life to serve the society and played a major role in making Chambal ravines free from dacoits, the CM recalled while paying rich tributes to Rao.

Rao, who was admitted to Sawai Man Singh government hospital in Jaipur for the last few days, died on Wednesday morning due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 92.

