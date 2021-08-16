Bhopal, Aug 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met a girl who secured an outstanding 99.8 per cent in her Class X board exams this year despite losing her father and mother to COVID-19 during the second wave of the infection in May.

Praising Vanisha Pathak (16) for her determination, Chouhan said his government would fully support her in all her endeavors.

He handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh, a sapling and some books to Vanisha, who had arrived at the CM's residence along with her younger brother and uncle and aunt.

MP school education minister Inder Singh Parmar and officials from his department were present on the occasion.

