New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid a courtesy visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday.

"I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. On this occasion, received his guidance on issues related to the development of Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav posted on his X handle after the meeting.

Also Read | Who Is Majoti Sahil Mohammad Hussain? Indian National Caught Fighting for Russia in Ukraine Surrenders, Pleads 'I Don't Want To Fight, I Need Help'.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated a two-day Collector-Commissioner conference being held in Bhopal and addressed the officials on various key issues.

Speaking about "Agriculture and Allied Sectors, CM Yadav highlighted that Madhya Pradesh's economy is primarily an agrarian economy. The government's core objective is to promote natural and organic farming and to increase acreage under horticultural crops compared to traditional agricultural crops. New opportunities for entrepreneurship must also be encouraged in these sectors.

Also Read | Did Donald Trump Say That Pakistan Shot Down 7 Indian Jets During the India-Pakistan Conflict? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Pakistani Propaganda Accounts Misquote US President.

He directed district collectors to encourage farmers in their respective districts to adopt natural and organic farming and provide them with all possible support.

He also directed collectors to ensure that weekly local markets promote the sale of produce grown through natural and organic methods. They should also encourage farmers to grow cash crops through awareness campaigns. Collectors were instructed to motivate at least 100 farmers for natural farming, maintain records, and study the benefits derived.

He further stressed close monitoring of soybean auction rates in agricultural markets. The CM urged extensive promotion of the Bhavantar Yojana, ensuring that its benefits reach the maximum number of farmers. Collectors were instructed to diligently work for its effective implementation so that farmers receive the maximum benefit.

Expressing concern over stubble burning, the Chief Minister instructed strict enforcement to curb such incidents.

Additionally, talking about health and nutrition, the Chief Minister emphasised that many new facilities have been introduced in the health sector. Collectors should ensure qualitative improvement in health services and regularly visit hospitals to address deficiencies.

He urged district collectors to ensure that all benefits are available to Ayushman card holders and to improve the quality and accessibility of health services, so that the public can easily access better health facilities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)