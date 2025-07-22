Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): A cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Mantralay in Bhopal on Tuesday during which various important issues related to the development and public welfare of the state were discussed and granted approvals.

According to an official release, the council of ministers approved the 'Data Strengthening Scheme' under the Planning, Economics and Statistics Department of the state for the timely collection and analysis of statistical data. The data will be made available for use by departments, the public and planners. With this initiative, the state government is stepping toward achieving 'Prosperity through Statistics'.

The Cabinet also approved the financial commitment by the Madhya Pradesh government for the renovation and modernisation of the 5x23 MW Gandhi Sagar and 4x43 MW Rana Pratap Sagar hydroelectric plants, operated under the Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited. The revised estimated cost of Rs 464.55 crore granted for Gandhi Sagar plant and Rs 573.76 crore for the Rana Pratap Sagar plant.

Additionally, the Council of Ministers endorsed the Transport Department's notifications dated January 14, 2025 and April 9, 2025, which provide a 50 per cent rebate on lifetime motor vehicle tax for automobile sales during the Vikramotsav Trade Fair 2025 in Ujjain.

As per the decision, the rebate will apply to All non-transport vehicles (motorcycles, motor cars, and omni buses for private use), Light transport vehicles sold during the fair period in 2025. The rebate will only be applicable if the sold vehicles are permanently registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Ujjain. Dealers from outside Ujjain will be allowed to sell vehicles at the fair only after Obtaining a business certificate from the RTO, Ujjain and ensuring their physical presence at the fairgrounds

Furthermore, the Cabinet also endorsed the Transport Department's notification dated January 14, 2025, approving a 50 per cent tax rebate on motor vehicle sales during the Gwalior Trade Fair 2024-25 under specified conditions. (ANI)

