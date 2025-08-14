Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off 1200 First Response Vehicles (FRVs) for newly integrated emergency response service Dial-112 for the districts from Bhopal on Thursday, stated an official release.

CM Yadav launched the vehicles from the program organised at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in the state capital. The state government has allocated over Rs 1,500 crore for these vehicles, reaffirming that citizens' safety remains its top priority.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: Who Were the Members of Independent India's First Cabinet? List of Ministers' Names and Their Portfolios in Jawaharlal Nehru's Ministry.

Addressing the occasion, the CM says that the police play a vital role in maintaining social order and extended congratulations to Madhya Pradesh Police on the launch of Dial 112, calling it a new initiative to enhance police responsiveness.

"This emergency number will become a cornerstone of a society's safety & security ecosystem, serving as both a promise of swift police response and a commitment to assistance for the people of the state," he said.

Also Read | President of India Speech on Eve of Independence Day 2025: Prez Droupadi Murmu Says 'Access to Basic Facilities Like Tap Water a Right of Citizen' During Public Address.

The new Dial 112 will replace the old Dial 100 services which have already been adopted by other states, including Uttar Pradesh. Through its vigilance and efficiency, Dial 100 has ensured the safety of 2.23 lakh elderly citizens, more than 19 lakh women, 1,300 newborns and reunited 23,000 missing children with their families -- a significant achievement for the MP Police, the release added.

The Chief Minister further says that efforts are underway to strengthen surveillance by integrating cameras installed at public places with other monitoring systems. The government is also attentive to the needs of police personnel working in difficult conditions. Cultural and historical gateways are being developed on main roads of towns and cities, reflecting local heritage while also aiding security and making all-weather duty easier for personnel. Technology has brought major changes to policing in the state, including the introduction of e-summons via video calls and the internet -- a process in which Madhya Pradesh is a national leader, with other states following its example.

Additionally, Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana called the launch of Dial 112 a historic occasion. He recalled that on MP Foundation Day 2015, the Dial 100 service was introduced in the state, which has since assisted lakhs of citizens through 1,000 vehicles. Under CM Yadav's direction, 200 more vehicles have been added, bringing the total to 1,200 FRVs, all equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

The Dial-112 service will bring together multiple emergency numbers under a single helpline. The integrated number will cover police (100), health/ambulance (108), fire services (101), women's helpline (1090), cybercrime (1930), railway assistance (139), highway accident response (1099), disaster management (1079), and women and child helplines (181, 1098). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)