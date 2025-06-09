Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday performed bhoomi-pujan and inauguration of 135 development projects worth Rs 80.46 crore at Gadarwara in Narsinghpur district.

According to an official release, inauguration of 67 projects worth Rs 56.58 crore and foundation stone of 68 projects worth Rs 23.88 crore was performed. CM Yadav also announced the construction of a Gaushala in Gadarwara and the provision of smooth public transport services across the state.

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said, "The government shares a strong relationship of development and trust with the people of Gadarwara. Farmers in Madhya Pradesh will be encouraged to establish agro-based industries. Agricultural trade fairs are being organized to promote this initiative. Farmers who set up such industries will receive a subsidy of up to 50%. Employment-generating units connected to agriculture will also be established, offering workers a monthly remuneration of Rs 5,000."

The CM also highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has reached new heights of development and gained global recognition. As Prime Minister completed 11 years of service and good governance, the achievements are evident to all. During his tenure, the Triple Talaq law was passed peacefully, Article 370 was abrogated creating national unity, and a strong response was given to the Pahalgam attack.

PM Modi also elevated Sanatan culture by presiding over the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Under his leadership, significant progress is being made in empowering the poor, youth, farmers and women, he added.

Additionally, CM Yadav welcomed newly enrolled schoolchildren with a traditional 'Tilak' and distributed books to them. He said that efforts are being made to provide quality education so that children can understand the values of democracy, culture, and civilization and realise their dreams.

The Chief Minister further emphasised that the state government is implementing various welfare initiatives for women's empowerment. Under the 'Ladli Behna Yojana', the monthly amount will be increased to Rs 3,000 within five years. He remarked that now, due to this scheme, every month feels like a festive occasion for women. Furthermore, 33% reservation for women will be implemented in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections following delimitation.

CM Yadav announced the upcoming launch of the Mukhyamantri Sugam Bus Yojana across the state for passenger convenience. The State Transport Corporation will resume bus operations throughout Madhya Pradesh. A 132 kV power substation will be set up in Saikheda, a town in Narsinghpur district.

He also declared construction of a 20 km road from Chichli to Salichouka at a cost of Rs 60 crores and construction of a 17.5 km road from Arjungaon to Gadarwara at a cost of Rs 27 crores. (ANI)

