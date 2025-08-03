Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav laid the foundation stone of six industrial units, which will invest about Rs 1600 crore and generate over 1080 employment opportunities in Sehore district.

CM Yadav also distributed a letter of intent for land allotment to the industrial units during a program held in Badiyakhedi, Sehore, on Saturday.

According to an official release, the industrial units whose bhoomi pujan was performed and allotted land includes, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd which is setting up Asia's largest single-location transformer manufacturing unit at Jahangirpur, Sehore, with an investment of Rs 888 crore on 18.26 hectares of land, expected to create around 400 jobs.

Similarly, Bar Malt Malting India Pvt. Ltd, India's largest malting company, will invest Rs 400 crore in the food processing sector for which land of 10.25 hectares has been allotted in Badiyakhedi Phase-2, which will create over 350 jobs.

Eco Concrete Creation Pvt. Ltd. will invest Rs 170 crore on 11.15 hectares of land in the building materials sector, generating 230 jobs. Vanya Veda Greens has been allotted 20.02 hectares for a food processing unit with a proposed investment of Rs 115 crore, expected to create over 100 jobs. Shri Annapurna Industries will invest Rs 6 crore in food processing (mainly flour and rice milling) on 0.1 hectares of land and Shri Krishna Industries will invest Rs 3 crore in food processing on 0.47 hectares, promoting local industry and self-employment, the release read.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's role in the world is becoming quite significant in this changing era. India, once called the 'Golden-Bird' is now roaring like a 'Golden-Tiger'. With the spirit of 'India First', PM Modi is preparing both farmers and industrialists to compete globally.

In line with the PM's vision, new industrial ventures are being launched almost every other day in Madhya Pradesh, creating job opportunities for the youth. Continuing this momentum, new industries involving an investment of around Rs 1600 crores will be established in Badiyakhedi, Sehore, the CM said.

He added that a system to procure one lakh metric tonnes of vegetables will soon be implemented in Sehore, benefiting two lakh families in the district. The establishment of a power transformer unit in Sehore will also generate employment. Additionally, Sehore will benefit from the "Parvati-Kali Sindh-Chambal Project" and is set to become a part of the Bhopal Metropolitan Region in the coming years.

The Chief Minister also announced that a state-level agriculture fair will be organised in Sehore from October 12 to 14, attracting participation from industrialists, farmers, and experts from across the country. He reiterated the government's aim to make Madhya Pradesh the leading state in agriculture and dairy production. (ANI)

