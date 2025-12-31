Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday met people who were undergoing treatment after falling ill due to alleged consumption of contaminated water in Indore.

The Chief Minister visited hospitals, enquired about the health condition of the patients and reviewed the medical arrangements being provided to them. The CM also interacted with the affected residents and directed authorities to ensure proper and timely treatment for all patients.

After meeting with patients, CM Yadav told reporters, "A problem with the drinking water supply came to light here in Indore, resulting in a large number of people falling ill with vomiting and diarrhoea and being admitted to various hospitals... Upon becoming aware of the situation, immediate action was taken, and within two to three days, more than 40 thousand people were screened. Of these, 2,456 suspected cases were identified, and 212 were admitted to hospitals."

50 patients have recovered and been discharged, and 162 patients are still admitted in the hospitals, the CM said.

"Today, I visited four-five hospitals and met all the patients undergoing treatment. Everyone's condition is stable, and proper treatment is being provided in the hospitals. Primarily, action has already been taken against the concerned official for negligence. ACS (Additional Chief Secretary) Sanjay Dubey is here and along with minister and mayor reassess the situation here tomorrow. We have stated that the government will not tolerate any negligence under any circumstances, especially in all areas where there are complaints related to water supply. A thorough investigation will be conducted to prevent such incidents in the future," CM Yadav added.

The death toll in the contaminated water incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura area has risen to seven so far. The Chief Minister also announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people.

Earlier, CM Yadav expressed grief over the incident, paid tributes to the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment. He also directed strict action against the concerned officials responsible for the lapse.

Acting on the directions, two officials have been suspended, while one has been dismissed from the service.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma informed that Zonal Officer Shaligram Sitole and Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi have been suspended with immediate effect, while In-charge Sub-Engineer (PHE) Shubham Shrivastava has been dismissed from service with immediate effect.

Additionally, a three-member committee has also been constituted to investigate the entire matter. The committee will conduct the investigation under the direction of IAS Navjeevan Panwar. Superintendent Engineer Pradeep Nigam, and Associate Professor from the Medical College Dr Shailesh Rai, have been included in the committee. (ANI)

