Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain district and prayed for the welfare, happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

CM Yadav also inspected the ongoing construction works on the premises of Mahakaleshwar Temple and gave necessary guidelines on the occasion.

"We have taken a target of various types of construction at Baba Mahakal temple and the state government has started a lot of works with a view to promote religious tourism. Today, I have also inspected the construction work going on here. I hope that the work will be finished in the next two-three months," CM Yadav told ANI.

He further said, "A new plan is being prepared in view of the upcoming Simhastha (a Hindu religious mela held every 12 years in Ujjain) in which worship can be done quickly and especially to facilitate for disabled, elderly people and children."

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also emphasised to develop air connectivity in the Ujjain city.

"We are trying to get air connectivity here along with quick darshan. Plans are being made for the airport construction and helipad. I would like to assure the people of Madhya Pradesh that the state government is working on all the dimensions. The double engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the development as well as for the preservation of Sanatan culture and other religions," CM Yadav added. (ANI)

