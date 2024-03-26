Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday ordered a magisterial probe into the fire incident that broke out in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple.

"I have directed a magisterial probe into the incident. The government will provide proper care for all the injured. We will be providing financial support of Rs 1 lakh to each of the victims," CM Mohan Yadav said speaking to ANI.

Lamenting the incident, he said, "There is a ritual of offering colours to god during Holi at Mahakal. But what happened there is unfortunate. Due to the grace of Mahakal, there was no casualty or serious injury."

The Chief Minister said that he was in contact with PM Modi and the central government and all of them expressed their support to the injured.

"I had a talk with the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the President over phone. All of them received information about the incident and have expressed their support to the injured. The Prime Minister asked me to investigate the matter and see to it that such incidents do not take place in future," Yadav shared.

Speaking about the present medical state of the injured, he said, "The health condition of all the injured are stable. I have suggested that all the injured are sent to Burn Ward so that their condition does not deteriorate."

"It is very sad that such an incident took place on the day of Holi. I am disturbed. We need to take care of the injured at first," he said.

Mohan Yadav and state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya have met the injured persons undergoing treatment at Aurobindo Hospital in Indore. (ANI)

