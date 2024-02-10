Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday participated in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 'wall writing programme' for upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Gandhi Nagar locality near Lalghati over bridge in the state capital Bhopal.

CM Yadav was spotted outlining the party's symbol (lotus) and filling colours in it on a wall along with the slogan 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' on the occasion.

"Today, we all participated in a 'wall writing programme' under the 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' campaign. We have done wall writing on the wall of a personal house with consent," the CM told reporters here.

"In BJP, right from the Chief Minister to the party workers, everyone does whatever work he gets. On Saturday, I did the wall writing in connection with the call of BJP National President JP Nadda", CM Yadav further said.

Meanwhile, talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on Sunday, the CM said, "We are fortunate that PM Modi is visiting the state tomorrow on the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. PM Modi's visit will be good and the country is progressing under his leadership. We are all waiting for the arrival of the Prime Minister."

On January 15, BJP chief JP Nadda launched the party's wall writing programme with the motive of raising the appeal 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' among the Indian masses.

Earlier on Thursday, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in the 'wall writing programme' in Ladkui village, Sehore district.

The former CM was also spotted filling colours in the party's symbol (lotus) on a wall along with writing the slogan 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' below it on the occasion.

"I participated in the nationwide 'wall writing programme' run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ladkui village, Sehore district. This time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all of us workers are working with utmost hard work to fulfil the pledge of 'Is baar 400 paar' (winning over 400 seats in upcoming Lok Sabha polls)," Chouhan posted on X. (ANI)

