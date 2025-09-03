Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday performed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of an IT Resource Centre, Studio, Convention Hall, Incubation Centre, Agriculture Institute, and a Girls' Hostel worth Rs 55 crore at Barkatullah University in Bhopal.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that in the era of changing education, all universities in Madhya Pradesh are being prepared to provide quality education.

"The days are gone when India had to follow others to create its identity. Today, India is self-reliant, and we take pride in it. University students must make full use of these changing times. Our youth should dream of taking the nation forward with better technology and work hard to fulfil that dream," CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that the state government stands firmly with the students of universities and urged the youth to become job creators, not just job seekers. He assured that the government is providing every possible assistance and training. Agricultural faculties have been introduced in universities, and new job-oriented courses will be launched at Barkatullah University. The University will also provide free bus transportation for students.

Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar stated that CM Yadav has undertaken the mission of transformation in Madhya Pradesh. His earlier vision as Higher Education Minister is now bearing fruit.

He adds that the state government is committed to providing quality education and is establishing fully equipped Sandipani Schools and PM Excellence Colleges for underprivileged and backward students. He announced two major future initiatives -- promoting digitalisation in higher education and introducing courses in Indian languages through credit systems at selected universities. These innovative steps, inspired by CM Yadav, will send a powerful message across the nation.

It is noteworthy that the PM-USHA (Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) scheme aims to enhance excellence in higher education by providing phased financial assistance to state institutions. Under this, Rs 565 crore has been sanctioned for 38 universities and colleges in Madhya Pradesh, including Rs 100 crore for Barkatullah University, of which Rs 55 crore is allocated for current construction works. (ANI)

