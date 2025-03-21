Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a bhoomi pujan programme in Bhind district on Friday and laid the foundation stones of various industrial units for the Gwalior-Chambal region on the occasion.

CM Yadav laid the ground-breaking ceremony of a private company worth over Rs 1000 crores in the Malanpur Industrial area in Bhind. Subsequently, he also performed bhoomi pujan of 11 industrial units worth Rs 5806 lakh of 'Piparseva Industrial Area', Morena district and seven industrial units worth Rs 3192 lakh of 'Readymade Garment Park' Industrial area, Gwalior district virtually on the occasion.

"I am happy that today the foundation stone of a private industry worth more than Rs 1000 crores was laid in Bhind district. Cultivation of eucalyptus and bamboo will be encouraged here in the future. Now, farmers will also get employment opportunities here. Over 15,000 farmers will benefit from this industry. We are continuously working to improve the lives of farmers in the state," CM Yadav told reporters.

"Along with this, foundation stones of seven different industrial units of 'Readymade Garment Park' Industrial Area, Gwalior are also laid here on the occasion. Additionally, bhoomi pujan of 11 different industrial units of Morena district are performed from here. I hope that these industries will move forward very soon and will enrich Madhya Pradesh by providing employment opportunities in several ways," CM said.

CM Yadav stressed that the state government was continuously running a campaign for the industrialists and 2025 has been declared as the year of industry and employment.

"Our campaign is running continuously for the industrialists and this year has been dedicated as the year of industry and employment, so development works will be done throughout the year. With this, different types of new industries will be established in our industrial areas in the state," he added. (ANI)

