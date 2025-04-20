Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): In a step towards wildlife conservation and continuing Project Cheetah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced that he is going to introduce cheetahs in the Gandhi Sagar wildlife sanctuary.

Chief Minister Yadav highlighted a local belief of Ujjain, saying that it is a "happy moment" that the leopards will be reintroduced after over 100 years.

Today, I am going to release a Cheetah in Gandhi Sagar. There is a belief in Ujjain that many years ago, about 100-200 years ago, leopards were here. Now it is a very happy moment to see it being restored again," Yadav told ANI.

"It is quite notable that there have been multiple efforts worldwide to reintroduce cheetahs into the ecosystem, but the cheetahs were not able to survive. But if we look at even the growth rate of them (cheetah cubs), then it is highest here in the state. I would like to congratulate the people that the next generation of cheetahs has come here," he added.

The Chief Minister is also set to visit other cheetah reserves in the state.

On April 18, the CM, along with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, chaired a review meeting regarding the Cheetah project at the CM's residence office in Bhopal.

"Based on those facts, the Union Minister and officials reviewed the project and approved a new place for the Cheetah project, Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, to shift Cheetahs there as well. I express my gratitude to him. We will make arrangements and introduce a few Cheetahs at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary on April 20 and move ahead on new possibilities," the CM said.

"The Project Cheetah began its journey from Kuno National Park, located in Sheopur district in the state, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Cheetahs became extinct in Asia, and it was reintroduced here from Namibia and South Africa," CM Yadav added

Expressing happiness over the success of the project, the CM added, "It is good news that Cheetahs are adapting to the environment and habitat here; their new generation is born here in our jungle, growing and liking the atmosphere here."

Project Cheetah was launched to revive the presence of the extinct Cheetah in the country. As part of the first-ever intercontinental translocation of the species, 20 cheetahs were brought to Kuno National Park--eight from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023.

Currently, the number of total cheetahs at Kuno National Park stands at 26, which includes 12 adult cheetahs and 14 cubs born on Indian soil. (ANI)

