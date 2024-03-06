Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday transferred Rs 1,816 crores from Kisan Kalyan Yojana to over 80 lakh farmers and Rs 755 crore of Crop Insurance Scheme (Kharif 2023) to over 25 lakh farmers with a single click.

The CM transferred the money to the farmers during the Kisan and Sahkarita Sammelan in Bhind district on Wednesday. During this, the CM also inaugurated and dedicated 68 development projects, worth Rs 193.35 crore.

Addressing the event, CM Yadav said, "Bhind is the land of bravehearts. The land of Chambal has the youth who have the courage and strength to keep the enemies of the country within their limits. Bhind was once associated with dacoits but now transformed into a domain governed by law. The wind of development is blowing here. The state government is making efforts to simplify the lives of Chambal residents."

PM Modi resonates in the hearts of every individual, having ignited the cultural ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Amidst the challenging times of Covid, he ensured the safety of all citizens and initiated the distribution of Covid vaccines to over 100 countries worldwide. Additionally, PM Modi facilitated the provision of permanent housing to 22 crore disadvantaged individuals across the nation, the CM said.

"On the initiative of PM Modi, bank accounts were opened for the underprivileged, ensuring direct access to their entitled rights. As a result, a considerable number of farmers now receive benefits directly in their accounts under the Farmer Welfare and Crop Insurance Scheme. PM Modi's dedication to public welfare deserves commendation," he added. (ANI)

