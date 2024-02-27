Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav attended a review meeting of 'Cheetah Project' in Sheopur district on Monday.

"I am happy that a major cheetah project was started here by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union minister Bhupender Yadav and the then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and today I came here to see its arrangement. In the coming days, this project will not just protect cheetahs but also other animal species...Overall, we have worked to develop the entire area," CM Yadav told ANI.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife) Aseem Shrivastava said that CM Yadav and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav had a meeting here regarding the Cheetah Project and its main objective of the project was to take it forward through the public community.

"Work on Cheetah Safari is also going on at a fast pace. 180 hectares of land is proposed for the same and the work is going on. Currently, the work is going on on 56 hectares of land. Permission for Cheetah Safari has been received from the Supreme Court on February 18. The aim of Cheetah Mitra is that this scheme has to be implemented through the public," Shirvastava said.

He further said that it would take over two years to complete the cheetah safari project.

"It will take more than two years to complete the Cheetah Safari Project as it is a big project. Currently, there are 21 cheetahs in Kuno, 13 adults and eight cubs. We are getting full support from the Central and State Government," the PCCF added. (ANI)

