Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] November 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended greetings to all residents of the state on the occasion of Madhya Pradesh foundation day.

CM Chouhan also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending wishes to the citizens of the state on the occasion.

Also Read | Pushpa Verma, Wife of BJP MLA Sitaram Verma From Uttar Pradesh, Goes Missing From Home in Lucknow; Multiple Police Teams Formed To Trace Her.

The chief minister wrote on X (formerly twitter), "Hearty greetings to all the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day. Once upon a time we were Bimaru (sick), but today we are developed. This journey will continue to move forward and the time is not far when Madhya Pradesh will be the number 1 state in the country in every field."

He also urged the citizens to make the state prosperous, developed and self-reliant.

Also Read | Blast in Ambulance: Woman on Ventilator Dies After Oxygen Supply Gets Cut Off as Cylinder Explodes Inside Ambulance on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Video Surfaces.

"Let us all come together to make a prosperous, developed and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh," CM Chouhan further wrote.

Extending greetings on the state's foundation day, PM Modi wrote on X, "My heartiest greetings to all the family members of Madhya Pradesh on the foundation day of the state. Our Madhya Pradesh, which is reaching new heights of development every day, is making an important contribution in realising the country's resolutions in Amrit Kaal. I wish that this state continues to move forward on the path of progress."

CM Chouhan thanked PM Modi for the wishes over X on behalf of the people of the state.

"On behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh, I express my heartfelt gratitude for your (PM Modi) warm wishes. The role of Madhya Pradesh in nation building has been unprecedented. Under your leadership, Madhya Pradesh is also actively participating in the resolve to make India the third largest economy in the world," Chouhan wrote.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)